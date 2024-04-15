De Buitlier Sawyer from the herd of Francis and James Butler sold for €2,650 at the Irish Aubrac Breed Society sale in Cashel Mart. /Shanon Kinahan

The Irish Aubrac Cattle Breed Society held its first sale of 2024 in Cashel Mart, Co Tipperary, on Saturday 13 April.

A relatively small sale attracted a large crowd of spectators and Aubrac enthusiasts, which saw nine of the 17 bulls forward go on to find new homes on the day.

Topping the sale was James Ryan from Glengar, Co Limerick, with his August 2022-born bull, Tipperary Sam 918.

Sired by Deerpark Kevin, the 18-month-old bull was bred from a Four Candies 2490 dam, going back to Calverstown Illihois, Dreylands Dane and Andalous.

Boasting a massive €210 on the replacement index and €129 on the terminal index, this catchy bull sold for the sale-topping price of €3,400.

Plaudits

Next to take the plaudits at Saturday’s sale was Francis and James Butler from Culvin, Co Westmeath, with their May 2022-born bull, De Buitlier Shane.

On the replacement index Shane boasted a massive €215, as well as an impressive €146 on the terminal index and was also very easy calving at just 2.8%.

The young bull was sired by Turloughmore Notre Dame and was bred from a JL Batifol Obelix dam going back to Heritier, Capitain, Maulbrac Bertie and Harpon and sold for the second-highest price of €3,200.

Tibbotstown Snapper from the herd of James Stafford that sold for €3,000 at the Irish Aubrac Breed Society sale in Cashel Mart. /Shanon Kinahan

Travelling from Ballytibbot in Co Cork was James Stafford with his May 2022-born bull, Tibbotstown Snapper.

Snapper was a son of Cappabeg Oakley 315 and was bred from a Mountcain Mattie dam going back to Eros, Thornhill Gasp, Consensuel and Duroc.

The double five-star bull was extremely easy calving at just 0.8% and was also an organic bull. Auctioneer Robert Hunt dropped the hammer for Snapper at €3,000.

Check out next week's Irish Farmers Journal for the full report