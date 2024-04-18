Tipperary Sam 918 from the herd of James Ryan that sold for the top price of €3,400 at the Irish Aubrac Breed Society sale in Cashel Mart. /Shanon Kinahan

The Irish Aubrac Cattle Breed Society held its first sale of 2024 in Cashel Mart, Co Tipperary on Saturday, 13 April.

A relatively small sale attracted a large crowd of spectators and Aubrac enthusiasts which saw nine of the 17 bulls forward go on to find new homes on the day.

Topping the sale was James Ryan from Glengar, Co Limerick with his August 2022-born bull, Tipperary Sam 918.

Sired by Deerpark Kevin, the 18-month-old bull was bred from a Four Candies 2490 dam going back to Calverstown Illinois, Dreylands Dane and Andalous.

Boasting a massive €210 on the replacement index and €129 on the terminal index, this catchy bull sold for the sale topping price of €3,400.

De Buitlier Shane from the herd of Francis and James Butler that sold for €3,200 at the Irish Aubrac Breed Society sale in Cashel Mart. /Shanon Kinahan

Next to take the plaudits at Saturday’s sale was Francis and James Butler from Culvin, Co Westmeath with their May 2022-born bull, De Buitlier Shane. On the replacement index, Shane boasted a massive €215 as well as an impressive €146 on the terminal index and was also very easy calving at just 2.8%.

The young bull was sired by Turloughmore Notre Dame and was bred from a JL Batifol Obelix dam going back to Heritier, Capitain (not a typo), Maulbrac Bertie and Harpon and sold for the second highest price of €3,200.

Travelling from Ballytibbot in Co Cork was James Stafford with his May 2022-born bull, Tibbotstown Snapper. Snapper was a son of Cappabeg Oakley 315 and was bred from a Mountcain (not a typo) Mattie dam going back to Eros, Thornhill Gasp, Consensuel and Duroc.

Tibbotstown Snapper from the herd of James Stafford that sold for €3,000 at the Irish Aubrac Breed Society sale in Cashel Mart. /Shanon Kinahan

The double five-star bull was extremely easy calving at just 0.8% and was also an organic bull. Auctioneer Robert Hunt dropped the hammer for Snapper at €3,000.

Next best on the day was the first bull into the sale ring, Johnstown Sinatra 1838 from the herd of Francis and Jennifer Donohoe from Collinstown, Co Westmeath.

Johnstown Sinatra 1838 from the herd of Francis and Jennifer that sold for €2,800 at the Irish Aubrac Breed Society sale in Cashel Mart. /Shanon Kinahan

Sired by Nikel out of a homebred Invincible dam, the February 2022-born bull had a very impressive pedigree including Ibra, Gaillard, Charmont and Belot. Ranking five-stars in replacement and four-stars on terminal, Sinatra sold for €2,800 on the day.

Five-star replacement

There were two bulls to achieve €2,650 on Saturday, the first of which was De Buitlier Sawyer from the herd of Francis and James Butler.

The five-star replacement, four-star terminal bull was sired by Turloughmore Notre Dame and was bred from a Balinclea Harry dam.

De Buitlier Sawyer from the herd of Francis and James Butler sold for €2,650 at the Irish Aubrac Breed Society sale in Cashel Mart. /Shanon Kinahan

The second bull in this duo was the penultimate bull of the sale, Peterswell Tiger from the herd of Michael Coleman and Michael Hughes from Peterswell, Co Galway.

The February 2023-born bull was sired by Turloughmore Magnificent and was bred from a Turloughmore Master cow and boasted a massive €247 on the replacement index, €155 on the terminal index and also had the highest DBI of €190.