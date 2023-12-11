Leagh Lamborghini from the herd of Tim Fitzmaurice sold for 12,000gns (€13,261).

On Saturday 2 December, Borderway Mart in Carlisle played host to the 37th annual black and white sale, which attracted the attention of dairy enthusiasts from all over the world.

The sale boasts an element like no sale I’ve ever seen before, whereby the stock could be consigned for sale without being present at the sale.

This allowed a greater opportunity for both buyers and sellers to make their purchases.

Buyers were recorded from 23 UK counties and six different countries, including as far away as Australia.

The trade was topped at 13,000gns (€14,475), with 21 animals selling for or above £5,000 (€5,845) and the overall average coming to £4,010 (€4,688).

Top of the sale

Topping the sale at 13,000gns was a first choice from three heifers due in March consigned by Noel and Daniel Willis from Northern Ireland.

The resulting heifers will be granddaughters of Erbacres Snapple Shakira, which has been unbeaten in the show ring during her amazing career. She is the current World Dairy Expo and Royal Winter Fair champion.

The direct dam of the heifers is Erbacres Diamond Sparkle, an EX93 daughter of Diamondback, which is due to calve again in 2024 and is the highest classified daughter of Shakira.

This first choice was purchased jointly by Wormanby Holsteins and Aubrey Greenhaugh.

The same partnership also purchased Wiltor Ashton Babe for 12,000gns (€13,361).

This perfectly made October-born calf was consigned by David and Claire Jones from South Wales. She was a direct daughter of the 2022 reserve grand champion from the Royal Winter Fair, Jacobs High Octane Babe.

Irish success

Irish-bred Leagh Lamborghini also sold for 12,000gns (€13,261) to John O’Connor from the Bawnmore Herd from Co Cork and was consigned by Tim Fitzmaurice from Ballyduff, Co Kerry.

Lamborghini was an October-born daughter of Lambda and bred from the only EX96 dam and granddam combination in Canada.

Her dam, Hendercroft Fever Bazooka, was a grand champion at the Eastern Ontario Championship Show and is sister to Hendercroft Winbrook Gummybear EX95, which placed second in the production class at this year’s Royal Winter Fair.

Luck-E Holstein from Illinois in the USA consigned one of their very best Luck-E Altitude Aussie Red sold for 9,500gns (€10,578) to Mr Garvey from Newry, Co Down.

She was a direct daughter of Luck-E McGucci Afro EX94, which is quickly becoming the most prolific brood cow in the herd’s history with over 20 excellent and 15 very good daughters. The Garveys also purchased Overside Parfect Flo 2 from the Berryholme herd for 9,000gns (€10,021).

Donal, Kathleen and Thomas Neville from the Emerald Holstein herd in Co Limerick also enjoyed their own success at last week’s sale when they sold their stylish calf Emerald STA Chief Rhapsody ET for 6,000gns (€6,680) to the Doran family from Ballinasloe, Co Roscommon.