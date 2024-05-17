Young Handlers judging in the dairy ring is kicking off proceedings at day 3 of the Balmoral Show. \Shanon Kinahan

It’s day three and the sun is shining high in the sky ahead of the dairy judging at the 155th Balmoral Show.

Judging kicked off at 9.30am with the Dairy Young Handlers Competition sponsored by Flogas - the main classes kicked off immediately afterwards. The Holstein classes which are sponsored by Smyths Daleside will commence alongside the Dairy Shorthorns sponsored by Linergy, the Jersey cattle sponsored by Flogas and the Ayrshire Cattle sponsored by AHV International.

It’s day 3 and it’s all systems go once again! Philip Jones from the @HallowHolsteins herd in Co Wexford is putting the finishing touch ups on this super cow ahead of Dairy judging today! Follow along throughout the day for updates ?? @farmersjournal @FJ_Pedigree @balmoralshow pic.twitter.com/KePQGacmYc May 17, 2024

Later, at approximately 12.45, the Dairy Interbreed Pairs will take place, followed by the groups championships and the Dairy Champions of Champions.

After lunch, eyes will turn back to the beef rings with the Native Beef Pairs classes set to kick off at 1.30pm, followed by the Continental Beef Pairs at 2pm.

After this, the beef group classes will line out on the famous cattle lawns followed by the Beef Junior Champion of Champions, the Beef Interbreed Champion of Champions and the beef Group Championship.