The famous Stirling bull sales took place earlier this week in Scotland, and as if an exciting week of sales couldn’t get any more exciting, Irish bloodlines struck gold as the British Simmental Cattle Society hit a new UK record when Overhill House Neo sold for a whopping 46,000gns (€50,309.25).

The April 2022-born Pistyll Kingsman son was tapped out as not only the intermediate champion, but also as the very deserving overall champion.

Neo was bred from a Hillcrest Jerome daughter, Seepa Daffodil, from the Co Sligo-based herd of Paddy and Elaine Hennelly and was purchased by Richard McCulloch and the Overhill herd when she was senior female champion for the Hennelly family at the Irish Simmental Cattle Society premier sale back in 2014.

The Raceview Herd of Peter and Marion O’Connell from Co Cork also played its part setting a new record this week when the record price for Simmental females sold in the UK was achieved.

The bids flew in for the April 2022-born Heathbrow Important which was the intermediate champion at the Great Yorkshire Show this year and she sold for 32,000gns (€34,997.74).

Important is a daughter of Raceview Emerald Alicia, purchased by the Heathbrow Herd from the O’Connell family at the premier sale in Roscommon in 2013.

They say lightning never strikes twice, but when the April 2022-born Islavale Nugget sold for 13,000gns (€14,217.83) and Islavale Nemo sold for 11,000gns (€12,030.47), Irish heads were raised again with three separate Irish connections.

Nugget and Nemo were both sired by Coose Lincoln, which was bred by John and Ronan Touhy from Co Clare, and Lincoln was out of Crobally Phoebe, a cow from the herd of James and Fiona Browne from Co Cork, while his maternal grandsire was Curaheen Bandit from the herd of the late David Wall from Co Dublin.

The junior champion and reserve overall champion, Islavale Neuk, from the Stronach family, also secured 11,000gns (€12,030.47).

Neuk was sired by Shacon Hannibal who in turn was sired by Kilbride Farm Delboy from the Robson family from Co Antrim and his dam was Omorga Marcia who was bred by the Moore family in Co Tyrone.

The Islavale Herd struck again, this time with their April 2022-born bull, Isalvale Newton 2 that sold for 13,000gns (€14,217.83).

There were more Irish connections in Newton’s pedigree.

His sire Ranfurly Confederate was bred by David and Johnny Hazelton from Co Tyrone, while his grandsire Cleenagh Flasher was bred by Garrett and Lyndsey Behan from Co Laois and his grand dam, Raceview Aisling Matilda, was bred by Peter and Marion O’Connell from Co Cork.

Islavale Northstar, which sold for 12,000gns (€13,124.15), was sired by Curaheen Giant, again tying in the Wall family from Co Dublin.

The Robson family from Co Antrim sold their March 2022-born bull Kilbride Farm Neville sired by Kilbride Farm Gruffalo for 9,000 (€9,843.11) and they also sold their March 2022-born bull Kilbride Farm Navan, sired by Saltire Impressive for 5,200gns (€5,687.13).