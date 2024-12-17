Skealon Universe, which sold for the top price of €6,500. / Alfie Shaw

Limousin breeders made their way to Athenry Mart in Co Galway for the Irish Limousin Cattle Society’s final sale of the year on Saturday.

Nineteen bulls catalogued for the sale, with 17 presenting on the day and 11 finding new homes, with a price range of €2,300 to €6,500 and an average price of €4,200.

Auctioneer George Candler got the sale off to a lively start, as the first bull into the sale ring Skealon Universe retailed at €6,500.

Universe is a son of Norman Inventor and the Index Pp daughter Newtown Lavender (P).

He placed second in his class in the pre-sale show and went for auction with five-star ratings in most traits, including replacement, terminal and gestation length.

A carrier of both the F94L and the NT821 genes, this March 2023-born bull was bred by the O’Reilly family from Doogarry, Co Cavan.

After some stiff bidding, the high seller was eventually acquired by a Galway-based purchaser.

Ammaghmore Urban Cowboy, which sold for €5,100. / Alfie Shaw

Well-known Mayo breeder Sean Garrett received €5,100 for Ammaghmore Urban Cowboy, a son of Tomschoice Lexicon.

A second-prizewinner in his class, this May 2023-born bull is a double carrier of the F94L gene and boasts an array of five-star ratings, including a whopping replacement index of €188 and a terminal index value of €156.

Bred from the Loyal daughter Ammaghmore Noirin Dearg, he also found a new home in Co Galway.

Usain Bolt

Selling for the same price of €5,100 and sired by the same sire was third-prizewinner Keeltown Usain Bolt from the Longford-based herd of Brendan Hanley.

Usain Bolt displayed five-star ratings across the board, including a replacement index of €155 and a terminal index of €173. Born in May 2023, this young bull is a double carrier of the F94L gene and sold to a fellow Longford farmer.

A bid of €5,000 wrapped up the reserve champion and the first son of Westpit Omaha sold in Ireland Capponellan Unflappable ET.

Bred in Co Laois by Thomas Bowe, Unflappable carries one copy of both the F94L and Q204X genes and will now reside on a farm in Co Clare.

Mayo judge

Tasked with judging the show was Mervyn Kneafsey of the Shanklough herd based in Ballina, Co Mayo.

For his overall champion, he selected Ballinascraw Usain Bolt from the Longford-based herd of father and son duo John and Stephen Lynch.

This Gorrycam Notorious son has Haltcliffe Dancer and Ampertaine Foreman in his sire stack and went to auction with one copy of both the F94L and the Q204X genes.

Acquiring the champion at €4,400 was yet another Galway-based suckler farmer.

