Carrickmore Tina Baby ET, female champion, which sold for the top price of €12,100, shown by Karl, John and Oisin Connell. / Alfie Shaw

All roads led to Central Auctions, Roscrea, for the Irish Limousin Cattle Society’s autumn premier show and sale last weekend.

Overall, there was a mixed trade, with 68% of the 62 bulls in attendance selling to average €4,575.

There was a steadier trade for females, with 85% of the heifers in the yard averaging €3,805.

The premier sale was followed by the dispersal of the renowned Drummin Limousin herd, owned by John McInerney from Co Clare.

It was clear there was plenty of customers in attendance for the Drummin cattle, with a 100% clearance for the 11 lots catalogued.

Females

Topping the premier sale trade at €12,100 was the 25-month-old Carrickmore Tina Baby ET for Karl and John Connell from Co Meath.

Having secured the female championship on Sunday, this high-profile heifer went to sale with a number of breed and interbreed championships under her belt.

Sired by Ampertaine Nugent, she is the first daughter of the great Baileys Ice Princess to go for sale here in Ireland.

Next best in the female ring was the reserve female champion Clontown Toppy, which sold for €8,000 from Co Monaghan breeder Stephen Treanor.

This Gerrygullinane Glen-sired heifer goes back to the Wilodge Cerberus-bred cow Clontown Poppy ET, which is a maternal sister to Clontown Konkey, a former reserve male champion at the National Show in Tullamore.

Senior male champion

Leading the male prices was Templequain Uri at €10,400 for Co Laois breeder Brendan O’Shea.

Templequain Uri, senior male champion which sold for the top male price of €10,400, exhibited by Brendan O'Shea. / Alfie Shaw

This powerful son of Hector Gd fought off some strong opposition to claim the senior male championship under judge Trevor Shields of the Glenmarshal Limousin herd in Northern Ireland.

Co Westmeath breeder Enda Magee purchased the senior champion for his well-known commercial herd based in Glasson.

Hurricane Ultra Beat ET, reserve junior male champion which sold for €9,000, shown by Cathal O'Meara. / Alfie Shaw

The reserve junior champion Hurricane Ultra Beat ET was next in line at €9,000 for Darragh O’Meara from Co Clare.

Sired by Ampertaine Foreman and out of the Ampertaine Elgin-bred cow Hurricane Lady Hawk ET, this 13-month-old bull came to auction having won the junior championship at the national livestock show in August.

Drummin dispersal

Drummin Uptowngirl was the highlight of the McInerney family’s dispersal sale, selling for €12,000.

This exceptional April 2023-born heifer is sired by Whinfellpark Lomu and the fantastic young cow Drummin Raquel.

Having attracted significant interest from numerous breeders, she was eventually knocked down to a herd in Co Monaghan.

Right behind her at €11,100 was her mother Drummin Raquel, a tremendous daughter of Mereside Godolphin. A double F94L carrier, Raquel sold with a terrific heifer calf at foot to a herd in Co Mayo.

Pick up a copy of this week's Irish Farmers Journal to read all about it.