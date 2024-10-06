Mercury Red Evo Z910 was sold for a record-breaking €27,800 at this weekend’s Irish Aberdeen Angus Association’s Extravaganza sale in Thurles Mart.

The property of John and Shane Murphy from Co Cork and a son of Mccornick Paramount W768 and Luddenmore Ellen Erica W442, this November 2023-born calf was the only red bull catalogued, and attracted significant interest in the sales rings.

Securing Red Evo was John Elliot of the noted Rawburn herd in the UK, who is believed to have purchased the young sire in partnership with Angus House Farm in Romania.

Trade was on fire for the females on offer, with an average sale price of €4,090 and a clearance of 93%.

Lavally Lady J Carmel Y455 sold for €9,000. / A Moore Media

Topping the female trade was Lavally Lady J Carmel Y455 at €9,000.

Exhibited by John Mullooly from Co Roscommon, this tremendous show heifer turns two this December. She is a daughter of the Dovea AI sire Keirsbeath Karma and Lavally Honey ET, who is a full sister to the €31,000 Lavally Angie. She will join Leo Mc Enroe’s Lisduff herd in Co Cavan.

It was McEnroe who achieved the next best price of €6,500 for Lisduff Baroness Y096. This two-year-old daughter of Rawburn Earthquake W814 sold with a page full of stars, which included a milk figure of +11.7kg.

She sold in calf to the herd’s new young stock bull, Woodvale Dynamo Z162 and will reside in Co Longford.

Newbridge Red Jsandy Z171 sold for €6,000.

Three lots hit the €6,000 mark. The first to go under Denis Barrett’s hammer was Newbridge Red Jsandy Z171, exhibited by Brendan Mc Cawley from Co Leitrim. A daughter of Red Dmm Brylor Thump 2t, this January 2023-born heifer traded to a herd in Co Cork.

Next up at €6,000 was another heifer from the Mullooly family, Lavally Willow. This January 2023-born heifer is a daughter of Kealkil Prime Lad and Lavally Peggy. She sold to a herd in Co Donegal.

Powerful daughter

The final heifer to exchange hands at €6,000 was Kerins Wandamine for Bernard Kerins from Co Sligo. This powerful daughter of Tonley Royal Legend will turn two next April.

Three of the five bulls on offer found new homes with Mogeely Frog Z918 from Albert De Cogan trading at €4,800 and Ballykilroe Marble Z940 realising €3,800 for Eoin Robinson.

For a full report on the Extravaganza sale and Sunday’s Irish Aberdeen Angus calf show, pick up a copy of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal.