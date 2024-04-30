Gareth Behan pictured with Clonagh Rocket Explorer that sold for the top price of €5,500 at the Irish Simmental Cattle Society Tullamore Sale. /Shanon Kinahan

A fine Friday evening in Tullamore didn’t deter buyers from the Irish Simmental Cattle Society’s annual Tullamore evening sale on Friday 26 April. There were plenty of customers ringside and online support ensured strong demand for bulls with 14 bulls selling to an average price of €3,557.

Topping the lots was Clonagh Rocket Explorer from the renowned Clonagh Herd of Gareth and Lyndsey Behan from Ballyfin, Co Laois. The January 2023-born bull was sired by Manor Park Hansome and was bred from the famous Bawny T-Rex daughter, Clonagh Dora the Explorer.

A full brother to the €52,000 Irish record setter Clonagh Lucky Explorer, and out of a two time Overall Simmental of the Year cow, it’s no wonder Rocket Explorer sold to the UK for the sale topping figure of €5,500.

Rathnashan Randy from the herd of Nigel Hogan that sold for the second highest price of €5,000 at the Irish Simmental Cattle Society Tullamore Sale. /Shanon Kinahan

Nigel Hogan from Bennekerry, Co Carlow was next to take the plaudits on the evening with his January 2023-born bull, Rathnashan Randy.

Sired by Dermotstown Delboy ET and bred from a Curaheen Viking dam, Randy caught the attention of plenty of customers before auctioneer Tom Cox dropped the hammer to a Northern Ireland breeder at €5,000.

With three maternal brothers standing in UK pedigree herds, Randy was a well sought after bull boasting five stars on both the replacement and terminal index and having previously secured a national championship at Strokestown Show back in September.

Gareth Behan pictured with the Overall Male Champion, Clonagh Pikachu Fab ET that sold for €4,400 at the Irish Simmental Cattle Society Tullamore Sale. /Shanon Kinahan

The Behans had a second highflier in the sale when their December 2022-born bull, Clonagh Pikachu Fab ET sold for €4,400. Having been tapped forward as the male champion in the pre-sale show by judge Martin Regan, the Kilbride Farm Dragoon son secured the third highest price on the night. He was bred from a Bawny T-Rex dam, Clonagh Delightfully Fab, and boasted four-stars on both the replacement and terminal index and was also a full brother to Jubilant, the overall champion at Tullamore Show in 2019 that sold for €18,000.

James Meaney from Co Carlow pictured with his Reserve MAle Champion, Parknakyle Roddy that sold for €4,200 at the Irish Simmental Cattle Society Tullamore Sale. /Shanon Kinahan

Chris and John Storey from Mountmellick, Co Laois were the first of three breeders to receive €4,200 at Friday evening’s sale with their bull Doire-Goile Reggie. The January 2023-born bull was sired by Omorga Isaac and was bred from a Curaheen Dickens dam. Boasting five stars across all traits, the fourth prize winner sold for €4,200.

Also securing €4,200 was Peter Fagan from Mullingar, Co Westmeath with his February 2023-born bull, Loughanvalley Ross Wave ET. Sired by Curaheen Gunshot and bred from a Darsham Playboy cow, the four-star replacement, five-star terminal bull was a half brother to the two time Royal Highland Show Champion and British Simmental of the Decade winner, Auroch Eve.

The final of this trio was the Reserve Champion from the pre-sale show, Parknakyle Roddy from the herd of James Meaney from Old Leighlin, Co Carlow. Curaheen Gunshot was at play again standing as the sire of this February-born bull and he was bred from a Sneumgaard Imperator dam.

Boasting €115 on the replacement index, the first prize winner and Reserve Champion sold for €4,200.

Male average: €3,557.

Female average: €2,033.