Killcastle Tyson from Alan and Paul Kelly sold for the top price of €4,500. \ Alfie Shaw

The Irish Limousin Cattle Society concluded an excellent year of sales in Athenry Mart on Saturday 9 December. An average price of €3,358 was achieved with the 59 lots entered reaching a 63% clearance rate.

The task of judging the pre-sale show fell at the hands of Sean Moroney of the Ballykinncurra Herd from Corofin, Co Clare.

Topping the final Limousin sale of the season were Alan and Paul Kelly from Moate, Co Westmeath, with their May 2022-born bull, Killcastle Tyson. Tyson was a first prizewinner and topped the sale at €4,500.

Tyson is an embryo son of Whinfellpark Lomu and was out of a Wilodge Vantastic-cross Mas du Clo dam.

Michael Malone from Ballickmoyler, Co Laois, enjoyed success at last Saturday’s sale when his February 2022-born bull, Ballinrahin Tommy, sold for the joint second highest price of €4,400 boasting an impressive sire stack that included Claragh Neymar, Wilodge Tonka and Sarkley Volt in his sire stack.

Sean Lyons from Ardoon, Co Clare, was up next with his third prizewinning bull, Ruan Terence. Terence was sired by Milan Marciano, a son of Wilodge Tonka. He was the second bull on the day to sell for €4,400.

Sean Garrett, Ballycastle, Co Mayo, presented the first prizewinning Telefers Munster son, Annaghmore Titan, boasting an array of five-star ratings including a replacement index of €144 and terminal index of €155.

His dam Ammaghmore Miss Marple has Ampertaine Foreman and Rocky in her lineage. Auctioneer George Candler dropped the hammer for Titan at €4,300.

Following closely behind was second prizewinner, Sheemore Trendsetter, from the herd of Paddy Farrell, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. The Whiskey Infinity son was bred from a homebred dam and sold for €4,200.

The first bull into the ring was fourth prizewinner Malbay Storm, from the Miltown Malbay-based herd of Noreen Murrihy. Storm is a son of the renowned Plumtree Fantastic and is out of an Ampertaine Gigolo dam.

The hammer fell at €4,000 for the December 2021-born bull.

First prizewinning Knockcoolkeare Tyson from the herd of Michael Roche, Mountcollins, Co Limerick, sold his Bel Orient son for €4,000.