Where will you be heading this weekend?

Saturday 9 December

Limousin autumn sale

On Saturday 9 December, the Irish Limousin Cattle Society will hold its final autumn sale of 2023 in Athenry Mart, Co Galway.

The show is set to take place at 9am, which will be followed by the sale of 59 bulls and two heifers at 12.30pm.

Angus elite sale

The Irish Angus elite show and sale of bulls and heifers also takes place this Saturday in the Showgrounds, Carrick-on-Shannon.

There are 76 bulls and 42 heifers entered for the show at 9am and the sale will follow at 12pm.

Loughans Aberdeen Angus herd production sale

Rory and John Best of the Loughans Aberdeen Angus herd will be holding their annual online sale from Friday 15 to Monday 18 December.

An on-farm viewing day will be held on Saturday 9 December at Acton House Farm (BT35 6TA) from 12pm to 4pm.

Photos, descriptions, pedigrees and EBVs of all lots are available on Markethill Mart Facebook page.