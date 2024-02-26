Robert Corroon doing the evening milking of the cows on the farm.

On this week’s Irish Farmers Journal Young Stock Podcast, Sarah McIntosh speaks with Robert Corroon, as Agri Aware kickstarts its farm walk and talk series with a new location in Co Donegal.

With a keen interest in farming, Robert spent a lot of time relief milking for neighbours as part-time work during his academic years.

He is currently rebuilding his own family farm after completing a degree in land management from Waterford Institute of Technology (now South East Technological University).

Over the next three weeks, the Agri Aware team is hoping to welcome over 4,000 secondary school students to 11 different farm locations for this year’s farm walk and talk series.

To get in touch with your opinions and feedback on the podcast, you can email youngstock@farmersjournal.ie or leave a WhatsApp voice note to 086-836 6465.

We would love to hear your recommendations of topics or people you would like to see us cover next.

Listen now:

Read more

Young Stock Podcast: events manager and business owner at 27