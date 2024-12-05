A case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been identified in a wild bird in Co Galway.

As a result, the Department of Agriculture has announced the introduction of new regulations requiring flock keepers to apply particular biosecurity measures for poultry and other captive birds as a precautionary measure to help prevent an outbreak.

The new measures to reduce the risk of bird flu come into effect on Friday 6 December 2024.

The detection this week of bird flu virus in a wild bird highlights the level of risk to Irish poultry, the Department said.

“In recent months, there have been outbreaks of avian influenza in poultry in many countries across Europe, with two cases in poultry in England in the past few weeks.

“There have also been many incidents of avian influenza virus being detected in wild birds in European countries. Infected wild birds have been reported along the coasts of northern France, western Britain, Norway and Iceland, emphasising the ongoing risk to Ireland.

“As we enter the winter period, the risk of avian influenza to Irish poultry has increased substantially. This is because of more wild birds migrating here and the increased survival of the virus at cold temperatures,” it added.

Strict biosecurity

The Department has advised that the most effective way to prevent an outbreak of bird flu in poultry is strict biosecurity. This means taking all steps necessary to prevent any virus in the environment which may have been shed by infected wild birds from being brought into contact with poultry or kept birds.

This regulation now requires keepers of poultry and wild birds to implement these biosecurity measures, which will protect their flocks, their livelihoods and the wider poultry industry in Ireland.

For flocks of 350 birds or more, the implementation of further enhanced biosecurity measures by flock owners is required, appropriate to their larger holdings.

All poultry flock owners should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks, maintain strict biosecurity measures and report any disease suspicion to their nearest department regional veterinary office, even if they only have one or two birds.

Members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to report any episodes of sick or dead wild birds to the regional veterinary office or contact the Department of Agriculture disease helpline on 01-492 8026.

The Department continues to closely monitor and assess the disease situation and is in regular contact with industry stakeholders.