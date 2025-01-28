The case had been in contact with a large number of infected birds. \ Philip Doyle

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed that a human in the West Midlands area of England has contracted the H5N1 strain of bird flu.

The case concerns a different genotype to the one currently circulating in mammals and birds in the US.

The agency stated that the bird-to-human transmission of avian influenza is “rare” and has only occurred a “small number of times in the UK”.

The individual had close and prolonged contact with a large number of infected birds, with the UKHSA considering the risk to the wider public as remaining “very low”.

Their condition was described as being well and they have been admitted to a high-consequence infectious disease unit.

The human case was discovered during routine monitoring of individuals who had been in close contact with H5N1 infected birds.

No cases of human-to-human transmission have been found, but all close contacts with the recently confirmed human case have been traced for testing as a precautionary measure.

Those deemed to have had the highest risk of exposure have been offered antiviral treatment.

The agency has reminded the public not to touch sick or dead birds.

“We have robust systems in place to detect cases early and take necessary action, as we know that spillover infections from birds to humans may occur,” Professor Susan Hopkins, the UKHSA’s chief medical adviser, said.

The UK’s chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss explained that while avian influenza is highly contagious in birds, bird-to-human transmission is a “very rare event” specific to the circumstances on this premises.

“We took swift action to limit the spread of the disease at the site in question, all infected birds are being humanely culled, and cleansing and disinfection of the premises will be undertaken all to strict biosecure standards,” she said.

“This is a reminder that stringent biosecurity is essential when keeping animals.”

The incidence of bird flu is growing in both commercial and backyard flock, Middlemiss added.