The c.5acres at Cloneen Crettyard Co Kilkenny are divided into three fields and are accessed from a lane off the public road.

The 10.5-acre parcel of land at Tolerton Ballickmoyler, Co Laois, heads for auction in early December.

Smaller parcels for sale or lease tend to fly under the radar most years, but changes to the nitrates derogation have sparked a little more interest than usual.

Castlecomer-based auctioneer Joseph Coogan has two small holdings that may appeal to some nitrates-affected farmers heading for auction in early December.

The larger of the two consists of 10.5 acres of quality agricultural land at Tolerton, Ballickmoyler, Co Laois.

Presently in permanent pasture, it has been used for tillage in the past and is situated in an area with a range of farming enterprises.

The land is on an elevated site in south Laois, is situated over 100 metres off the main Carlow to Castlecomer road and is equidistant between the two Leinster towns.

Road frontage

There is extensive road frontage and access from the public road is via a laneway and, subject to planning, there could be site potential for a dwelling on this land, which is 19km from Athy and about 30km from both Portlaoise and Kilkenny.

This property will be sold by public auction at Joseph Coogan's auction room in Castlecomer on Friday 8 December at 3pm.

A week earlier on Friday 1 December at 4pm, there is a smaller holding with farm buildings going for public auction in Coogan's auction room.

Located just across the border in Co Kilkenny, it comprises of circa 5 acres. This offering at Cloneen, Crettyard, could lend itself to becoming a nice small holding or hobby farm or may lend itself as an extension to an existing farm.

Prime grazing land

Described as prime grazing agricultural land, it is divided into three individual fields that are currently all in grass. Each of the fields are surrounded by mature trees and hedging and there is a mains water supply.

The farm buildings consist of two-span freestanding lean-to, old stone outbuilding with galvanised roof and there is also a cattle crush.

Situated approximately less than 1km from the main Castlecomer to Athy road, it is 7km from Castlecomer and there may be site potential subject to planning for a dwelling on this property that has laneway access to a public road.