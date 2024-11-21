The 58.5ac farm near Castletown Geoghan, Co Westmeath, is available in lots or as an entire.

There’s a busy few weeks ahead on the land auction front, with a number of properties heading to the market, especially in north Leinster.

On Tuesday 26 November, Mullingar-based James L Murtagh Auctioneers will auction off a 58.5ac farm at Dooraheen, Castletown Geoghegan, Co Westmeath.

It’s offered in two lots or as an entire and the lands are well suited to grazing or tillage farming.

One of the lots contains the bulk of the land and consists of circa 55ac that is all in one block. Reseeded recently, it is mainly top-quality land, while there is a portion of rough grazing found on the southeast corner of the farm.

Hedgerows create a number of smaller fields within it, but most of the land is laid out in one division. It would be easy to subdivide it further using paddock grazing if the new purchaser wished to do so.

Traditional dwelling

The balance of the property (circa 3.4ac) is across the road from the larger portion of the farm. Situated on a crossroads, it contains the remains a traditional stone dwelling and to the rear there is an old yard.

Within it, there is a selection of old farm buildings, including a round-roofed shed and a three-bay hay shed with a lean-to on two bays.

There’s potential to create a residence here either by availing of the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant or else using the presence of an old dwelling as the basis for future planning permission.

The round-roof shed appears to have been a dwelling and, with a bit of creativity, there is scope to incorporate that into a future residence.

Close to the road, there is the ruins of an old dwelling.

The farm fronts on to a local road and has a number of access points. It is within easy access of major road networks including the N52 and the M6. It is 2km from Castletown Geoghan and less than 9km from Kilbeggan.

Auctioneer Padraic Murtagh guided this farm in the region of €500,000 to €550,000. The auction takes place at 3.30pm on Tuesday 26 November in the Greville Arms Hotel, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, and online via the LSL Auctions platform.

Meath land

Heading east, joint agents Raymond Potterton Auctioneers and Lydon Farrell Property bring circa 250ac of land near Dunderry, Co Meath, to public auction next week.

Guided in the region of €14,000 per acre, it is available in two lots, both of which have minimal waste in terms of agricultural production.

Lot 1 consists of 206 acres at Meadstown, Dunderry.

Suitable for any agricultural enterprise, they have deep drainage and have been used for tillage purposes in recent years.

The lands are located in Dunderry only 7km from Trim, 8km from Navan and they’re relatively close to the M3 motorway.

Lot 1 comprises of 206ac at Meadstown. The lands are laid out in one division in a regular shape, with very good road frontage to the public road.

Lot 2 consists of 43.5ac at Moymet. All in one block, there is a four-bay shed with a lean-to close to the roadside.

The 43.5ac block of land contains a four-bay hay shed with lean-to.

The auction takes place on Wednesday 27 November at 3pm in the Ardboyne Hotel, Navan, Co Meath, and online via LSL Auctions.