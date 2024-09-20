The Department has partnered with the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland to oversee the administration of the grant.

Letters of offer under the 2024 Biomethane Capital Grant Scheme have started to be issued to approved applicants, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced.

As revealed by the Irish Farmers Journal earlier this month, a total of 23 applications were received under the scheme.

The Minister said that it is very positive to see the high level of interest in the scheme, which demonstrates real confidence and readiness to invest in the development of this indigenous industry.

“Since the publication of the biomethane strategy in May of this year, I opened a call for expressions of interest, immediately followed by the opening of this capital grant scheme for full applications.

“All applications have now been evaluated, with letters of offer being issued imminently.

"I recognised that the industry needs capital support to be kickstarted and I am delighted to be able to deliver this €40m in funding support commitment,” he said. He added that he is keen to see the industry grow.

Funding

The Department of Agriculture, through the Department of Public Expenditure, secured €40m in funding, intended to help support the initial development of biomethane in Ireland.

The Government approved the inclusion of a biomethane section, upscaling a biomethane industry in Ireland, within Ireland’s REPowerEU chapter.

The chapter sets out that the Department is to receive funding of €40m for a capital grant scheme for biomethane production plants.

As this funding must operate to a tight timeframe, priority will be given to projects that can commence immediately with the necessary planning approvals, the Department added.

What is the scheme?

This scheme is intended to assist with the development of the biomethane sector by providing a grant to aid capital investment for the construction of plants, including upgrades to existing biogas plants, as well as the development of new plants.

Some 20% of total capital investment costs per applicant will be payable to successful projects subject to a maximum level of funding of €5m per project.

The Department has partnered with the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) to oversee the administration of the grant to ensure efficient delivery of the scheme.

Applicants who receive a letter of offer and wish to accept the grant offer must reply to the SEAI within 14 days of receipt of the letter of offer that they receive.

Read more

Total of 23 applications for €40m AD grant