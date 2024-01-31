From left: Antoinette Murphy (AIB), Max Potterton (IFA cereal policy executive), Jackie Whelan Fagan (IFA regional executive), John Murphy (Wexford IFA grain chair/IFA national grain vice-chair), Barbara Dunbar (Permanent TSB), Jer O’Mahony (Wexford IFA chair), Mary Barron (Permanent TSB) and Aine Doyle (Enniscorthy Credit Union) at the Wexford IFA meeting where the Wexford IFA launched a feed grain quality award. \ Philip Doyle

The bank holiday weekend kicks off with a bang in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, with two events that will interest farmers.

The Farmers Alliance will unveil its Wexford candidate(s) for the upcoming elections, the first of many such announcements to come around the country. That kicks off in the Riverside Hotel at 6.30pm on Thursday.

On Friday night, the inaugural Wexford IFA feed grain quality awards will take place in the Enniscorthy Farm Centre. Quality wheat, barley, oats and beans will be recognised on the night by judges John Pettit, Ciaran Hickey and Andy Doyle. This event starts at 7.30pm.