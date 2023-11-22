Boortmalt, having separated itself from buying barley directly off farmers, continues to change its structure.

Tom Bryan, the regional agronomy manager, has been with the company through the Minch and Greencore eras. Tom is set to hang up his boots at the maltings in December.

Meanwhile, agricultural business manager Jeff O’Connor has departed the business after less than a year. It must be one of the hottest seats in the agri-food sector, as he held his role for longer than his predecessor John Burgess, who was in the position for about four months.

With merchants taking over barley intake, Irish farmers are moving ever further away from Boortmalt, and the people they interfaced with are steadily being phased out.

The lights may be on in Athy, but will there be anyone home for farmers to talk to?