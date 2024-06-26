Ration prices will be unchanged for July.

Prices for livestock rations are holding steady going into July. With a price freeze for next month, beef finishing rations remain in the region of £260/t for a blend with 40% maize content.

Finishing rations with 50% maize will cost £10 to £12/t more, with pelleted feeds also trading in the low £270/t range for bulk deliveries.

General purpose cattle rations are trading from £265/t for a 15% protein blend, rising to between £270 and £275 for those with 16% protein. Pelleted feed starts above £270, with some quotes running above £280/t.

Dairy rations range from £285/t for blends at 18% protein, rising to around £300/t for 20% feeds.

Lamb finisher rations are trading at similar price levels, with merchants indicating that with a buoyant sheep trade and tight grass supplies, demand for concentrate feeds has been extremely positive in recent weeks.

Spot prices for barley continue to fluctuate, with markets moving to ‘price on application to purchase’ earlier this week.

Where quotes were available, barley purchased on spot markets is in the region of £225 to £230/t on-farm, with maize meal at similar prices.

However, forward contracts for autumn delivery appear to be more settled, with imported barley costing £195/t before transport and handling.

Soya continues to ease, with price quotes this week in the region of £490/t delivered on farm.

