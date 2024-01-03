Permits for staff to work in the forestry sector are included in the new regime announced by Minister of State Neale Richmond.

Looking to the year ahead, one of the primary challenges facing employers will be the retention and hiring of staff.

The decision by the Minister of State Neale Richmond to expand the work permits regime is undoubtedly good news for sectors facing serious labour shortages.

It was also a positive step, The Dealer believes, to increase the base wage associated with these permits to a minimum of €34,000.

This is an acceptance that the living wage in Ireland has now moved to around €15/hr, and the work permits regime cannot become a vehicle for hiring cheap labour.

Even so, predictions that up to 40,000 permits could be issued over the coming 12 months will be a source of some concern for the Government given the continuing housing crisis.

This begs the question, are all these permits really needed?

For example, if Ireland had managed its forestry sector correctly over the last decade would we now need foresters or saw doctors from abroad?

Similarly, if the HSE offered the same pay rates and working conditions as those available in Canada, Australia and New Zealand, would we have the ongoing staff shortages and associated difficulties we currently endure in the public health service.

These issue surely need to be assessed and addressed holistically.