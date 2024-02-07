Brian Berney (left) winner of the best oats category at the Wexford Feed Grain Quality awards. with, from left Antoinette Murphy of sponsors AIB, and Diane and Maura Berney.

Wexford IFA managed to combine the inaugural feed grain quality awards with the other big event last Friday, the Six Nations opener between Ireland and France.

While there was only one winner in Marseille, there were no fewer than four in Enniscorthy.

The formalities took place after everybody had watched the first half of the game on the big screen that more usually hosts powerpoints about slurry regulations or ACRES options.

The winners included Peter Murphy (barley), Simon and Lar Lambert (wheat), Brian Berney (oats) and Terry, Tim and Richard Sheehan (beans). They received €1,000 each, courtesy of sponsors Permanent TSB, AIB, Enniscorthy Credit Union, and IFA, with Bank of Ireland strangely missing from the sponsors list. Perhaps the entire Bank of Ireland budget is blown on sponsoring rugby teams.