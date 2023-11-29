I see that the company behind Weetabix, the popular breakfast cereal, has asked the British government to create a new county in England; Weetabixshire.

The company has launched a petition to have the area within a 50-miles radius of the Weetabix Mills near Northampton, England, designated as a new county.

The move is aimed at supporting its farmer suppliers. “Having fuelled breakfast time for over a whopping 90 years, these local farmers and their wheat-growing wizardry deserve more than a little recognition”, it says. The Dealer is truly shook at the move. What will they think of next? Wheat-ford? Oat-Laois? Then again, there’s already a Barleycove below in Cork.