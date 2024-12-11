IFA president Francie Gorman handing a letter of protest about the Mercosur trade deal to head of the European Commission Representation in Ireland Barbara Nolan in the EU Commission offices last week.

Martin McElearney has been elected chair of the IFA Dairy Committee.

He was elected to succeed Stephen Arthur at a meeting of the committee in the Irish Farm Centre.

He will begin his term at the 70th Annual General Meeting next January.

He’s a dairy farmer from Ballybay in Co Monaghan.

Eamon Mooney from Castlecomer in Co Kilkenny has been elected vice-chair of the IFA Dairy Committee.

Nitrates derogation

Martin McElearney thanked Stephen Arthur for the huge work and effort he put into the role.

“We face many challenges in the dairy sector, particularly the retention of the nitrates derogation and keeping a strong milk price to cover the high costs of production. The burden of regulation and sustainability falls on the farmer and that is something that has to be rectified,” he said.

“I look forward to working not only with the Dairy Committee, but all in IFA to represent and lobby on behalf of farmers.”