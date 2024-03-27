DEAR EDITOR, My mother has an old saying “a good banker never made a good farmer”. Farmers need to be flexible, adapt to weather, commodity prices and policy changes with no guarantee of income. A banker has his balance sheets balancing every year and his income every month. A farmer does not. So how can anyone, in all honesty, assign a number (€uro-Star ratings, replacement index and terminal index) to a suckler cow?
