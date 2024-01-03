DEAR EDITOR,

In relation to the recent changes to the ICBF indexes, I think there is too much emphasis being given to calving ease and early finishing, with carcase weight and calf quality not being given their real market value.

I believe ICBF has let down suckler farmers by focusing on emission reduction goals rather than high performance genetics that increase farmers’ output and profits.

I feel prioritising lighter carcase weight animals is another way of reducing output from the suckler herd, and any drop in output here will be replaced with increased production in other less efficient parts of the world.