DEAR EDITOR: I am contacting you in the hope that you can highlight the ongoing attacks on sheep in west Cork, especially the north of Dunmanway area.

Despite me constantly liaising with dog wardens, gardaí and vets, there is a huge problem in this area. Nothing is being done, the warden will drive around and maybe fine one or two neighbours for no dog licence and leaves again with nothing done to catch loose dogs or educate dog owners.

Have you any advice or initiatives that worked well in other areas or what is the best thing to do to save the sheep?

To date there have been 22 instances of dog attacks/stray dogs in my area since December 2022, recorded by myself alone. This is completely unacceptable and will put me out of business if it continues.