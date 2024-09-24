Taoiseach Simon Harris visits the IFA stand on the third day of the National Ploughing Championship 2024. \ Philip Doyle

An Taoiseach Simon Harris must pause plans to increase water charges, Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president Francie Gorman has said.

He has written to the Taoiseach seeking this to be implemented before 1 October.

“In light of the comments made by An Taoiseach at the Ploughing last week that he intends to use the Apple tax rebate to invest in water infrastructure, the proposed increase to water charges should be paused,” Gorman argued.

The IFA has consistently made representations to demonstrate the unfairness of Uisce Éireann’s planned increases, which nearly double the standing charges for water connections.

“Given the difficult economic situation on farms - with income down 34% in 2024 - increasing water charges at this time will exacerbate an already difficult cashflow situation on farms.”

Fragmented holdings

He said the proposed increased will disproportionately have an impact on the most economically vulnerable farmers who operate extensive farms with fragmented holdings and multiple water connections with very low usage rates.

“These planned increases come at a time when farmers are being asked to co-operate with a major infrastructural project to pipe water from the River Shannon to Dublin.

"This water will be provided free of charge, while water charges to farmers are going to be increased.”

He concluded by saying that the proposal is unfair and is seen so by farmers. The Taoiseach must intervene to pause plans to introduce increases, he said.