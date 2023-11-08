Plans have been unveiled for a new 230ac solar farm in Cork.

Carlow is set to see a new 190ac solar farm. French renewable energy developer Neoen Renewables Ireland has been granted permission by Carlow County Council for the development near Friarstown, Carlow. The 55MW project also includes a battery storage facility, electrical power stations, and underground cabling and will operate for 35 years.

The developers were ordered to pay a development contribution of €638,000 to the council before constructing the solar farm.

Plans have also been unveiled for a new 230ac solar farm in Cork. Soleire Renewables SPV Ltd lodged the plans with Cork County Council for the farm, which, if granted, will operate for 40 years.

The solar farm comprises four separate land blocks across the townlands of Fiddane, Cooliney, Coolcaum, Ballynoran, Ballynadrideen, Ardnageehy, Charleville, Co Cork.

Meanwhile, a wind farm planned for Leitrim by semi-State body Coillte has been turned down after an appeal by a third-party objector. The eight wind turbines, each with a tip height of 170m, had originally received permission in July 2020.

The application received 107 public submissions, most of which were objections, including 10 councillors, Sinn Féin’s Martin Kenny and Matt Carty, as well as Sligo County Council, the North Leitrim Sustainable Energy Community and the Irish Peatland Conservation Council.

The application was refused last week for a number of reasons, including that An Bord Pleanála could not be satisfied that the proposed development would adequately mitigate the risk associated with landslides with the potential to produce pollution of water bodies.