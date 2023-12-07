Over 3,200 farmers will receive their 2023 Organic Farming Scheme advance payment on Thursday 7 December.

These payments amount to 85% of the full annual payment offered under the scheme. The subsequent 15% balancing payment is expected to be made in spring 2024.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett announced on Thursday that more than €33m in payments will be issued to farmers this week.

The scheme, she said, supports the ambitions set out in Ireland’s Food Vision 2030 strategy, contributes directly to the achievement of the objectives of Ireland’s 2023-2027 CAP strategic plan and makes an important contribution to Ireland’s climate action plan, which aims to see the area farmed organically reach 10% by 2030.

Support

"These payments are vital to provide the necessary support for maintenance and conversion to organic farming.

"I would also remind farmers that the scheme is currently open for new applications until 15 December and I would strongly encourage anyone who wishes to apply to do so now," she added.

Minister Hackett noted some of the events and engagements her Department was responsible for to date in 2023 in order to support the organic sector.

Among these include:

Ongoing development of a new strategy for the sector to 2030, led by the organic strategy forum, chaired by Padraig Brennan.

A 60% grant rate to be introduced for the Organic Processors Investment Grant from 1 January 2024.

Ongoing collaboration with colleagues in Teagasc and the ACA to provide advisory support to organic farmers.

Funding of €1.5m from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve fund to allow Bord Bia to undertake the largest ever national organic campaign aimed at consumers.

A dedicated online marketplace for organic farmers through the organic trading hub.

Inclusion of a target of 10% of food purchased by the State to be organic from 1 January 2024 in the draft green public procurement strategy, published by the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications.

At present, there are approximately 4,000 organic farmers participating in the Organic Farming Scheme and approximately 180,000ha are currently under organic production.

The organic division at the Department of Agriculture can be contacted on 053-916 3400 or by email at organic@agriculture.gov.ie.