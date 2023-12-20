Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue launched the Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA) Farmers Handbook and Tax Guide 2024 this week in Kilkenny.

The handbook contains the most up-to-date information on all farming-related matters including new CAP schemes, farm enterprise budgets, welfare entitlements, farm tax, contractor charges, farm succession planning and all other aspects of the agricultural industry.

At the launch, Minister McConalogue said: “Agri food is Ireland’s largest indigenous exporting sector and plays a vital role in our economy, especially in rural and coastal areas.

"Over the past number of years, the sector has faced several challenges, but all the stakeholders, not least our farmers, have demonstrated remarkable resilience.

"I look forward to working with all agri-food stakeholders in the coming year and commend this valuable resource produced by the Agricultural Consultants Association.”

Busy year for ACA

ACA president Noel Feeney said: “2023 has been an extremely busy year for ACA members as they worked hard to provide timely information and advice to their farmer clients regarding the new CAP schemes/measures and all corresponding deadlines.”

He added that the ACA farmers handbook provides a very useful summary of all the new schemes for farmers, advisers and other professionals providing services to the farming community. In addition, the handbook provides contact details for every ACA consultant in the country.

Also, at the launch, Martin O’Sullivan, who has been the lead author of the handbook since its inception 31 years ago, stated: “From the initial launch, the aim was to produce an annual guide for farmers and their advisers that was relevant to all farmers, be it those with a long-term career in farming or those commencing.

Succession planning

"Many others look to the handbook for advice on succession planning for the next generation or simply require a reliable source of information on farm supports and benefits,” Martin added.

“I am pleased that this aim has been achieved by the fact that a very large number of farmers and their advisers have now come to rely on this publication as their annual go-to source of information on all farming matters.”

The handbook is widely available in newsagents and bookshops and is also stocked in Tirlán, Dairygold and Kerry Co-op stores and online shops. A digital version is also available at www.farmershandbook.ie.