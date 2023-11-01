Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue expects the new agri-food regulator - an Rialálaí Agraibhia - to be up and running before the new year.

The primary legislation needed to establish the regulator was signed into law earlier this summer and work is “well under way” in drafting secondary legislation needed to formally establish the office, Minister McConalogue said in a response to Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane.

“This is a true delivery for me, having spearheaded this initiative while in opposition, securing its inclusion in the programme for Government, advancing it through all stages of the legislative process and now into law,” the Minister stated.

'Huge achievement'

“This was a huge achievement and our focus since then has been on undertaking the necessary steps to formally establish the office,” he added.

CEO designate Niamh Lenehan was appointed this May and the recruitment of additional staff is also under way.

“In addition to taking over the unfair trading practices enforcement functions, the regulator will also provide a price and market analysis and reporting function to bring greater transparency all along the agri-food supply chain with a view to strengthening the position of primary producers and small businesses operating in the chain,” the Minister added.

Applications are currently being assessed for ordinary board members and it is expected that these appointments will be announced “in the near future”.

“I want to assure the Deputy that the establishment of An Rialálaí Agraibhia is a priority for my Department and it is expected the office will be operational before the end of the year.”

