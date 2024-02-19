Announcing the price cuts, Aldi said this will not affect the price paid to any of its suppliers.

Aldi has announced a suite of price cuts to meat products, including chicken, beef, pork and lamb.

The latest price drops were announced on 81 products, which brings to 230 the total number of product prices cut so far this year.

In the latest raft of cuts, the retailer decreased the price of 19 whole-meat products, alongside other processed meat items.

The cost of extra-large chicken fillets dropped by 70c, from €7.69 to €6.99.

A price cut of 50c was applied to two Irish fillet steaks, from €10.99 to €10.49.

The price of a 2.3kg full leg of Irish lamb was down 50c, €9.49 to €8.99.

There was 24c taken off the cost of 300g beef steak mince at 5% fat, with the price moving from €2.79 to €2.55.

There was a 36c decrease in the cots of a large round roast, €9.85 down to €9.49.

Suppliers

“Aldi recently announced that it spent €1.1bn with its network of more than 330 Irish suppliers last year, including signing a number of new supplier contracts worth more than €40m,” the statement said.