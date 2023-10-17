Farmers participating in the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) scheme will receive payment over the coming days. \ Philip Doyle

Payments worth €179m have been issued to some 85,000 farmers under the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) scheme.

The average payment received by the 85,000 participant farmers over the coming days will be just over €2,100.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced that the Department of Agriculture had commenced issuing the payments to farmers on Tuesday.

“The issuing of payments under the ANC scheme is crucial to farm families and I know the importance of getting payments out as quickly as possible.

“Payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days and my Department will continue to process, as a matter of urgency, all remaining cases for payment as they meet scheme criteria,” he said.

Timeline

Minister McConalogue noted that he wrote to farmers in March and again just a few weeks ago to explain that there would be some changes to payment dates in 2023 due to this being the first year of the new CAP strategic plan.

“A whole range of new schemes have been introduced, along with substantial changes to existing schemes over a relatively short period and payments commencing today is a significant milestone achieved,” he said.

The Minister also confirmed that his Department is on track to commence payments of the advance under the Basic Income Support for Sustainability Scheme (BISS) from 24 October and eco scheme payments from 31 October.

The issuing of €179m to over 85,000 farmers is in line with previous years, with 85,000 farmers paid in the first pay run in 2022.