Concentrate feedstuffs with a crude protein higher than 15% can not be fed to cows after 15 April 2024, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed.

This is applicable for all holdings with a grassland stocking rate of 130kg N/ha, or above, prior to any exports of livestock manure from the holding.

This rule will remain until 30 September 2024, when farmers can increase the crude protein content fed to dairy cows and other bovines two years old and over that are fed on a grass forage diet.

The Department told the Irish Farmers Journal that records of the crude protein content of concentrate feedstuff must be maintained and made available for inspection if requested by the Department.

“This measure will remain unchanged for 2024 and is separate to the optional measure where dairy farmers can limit their annual average crude protein in concentrate feedstuffs,” a Department spokesperson said.