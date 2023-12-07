Payments may take up to five days to reach farmers accounts.

Payments under the National Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme have commenced, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced on Thursday 7 December.

In total, over €5m has started issuing to some 8,000 farmers taking part in the scheme.

However, the Minister said it is important to note that payments may take up to five days to reach farmers' accounts.

The core action for the scheme was the weighing of eligible calves before 1 November 2023 for which there was a payment of €20 per calf up to a maximum of 50 calves.

This increased from 40 calves in the 2022 Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme.

The Minister said that the scheme helps to support decision-making on farms through better-quality data on herd performance, increase the economic and environmental efficiency of the beef from the dairy herd and to facilitate further the integration of the dairy and beef sectors by providing support for farmers who are rearing progeny from the dairy herd.

The Minister concluded by stating: “I am acutely aware of the importance of payments under these schemes for the beef sector and the processing of such payments at the earliest possible opportunity remains a key priority for my Department.”