The Minister for Agriculture said strong consultation with farmers on the measures to be included as part of the next CAP is needed. \ Don Moloney

More can be done in the future to streamline CAP for farmers, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

At a meeting of agriculture ministers from EU member states, European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski updated the council on the current measures to simplify CAP.

Minister McConalogue welcomed the measures introduced so far to ease the administrative burden, but said more can be done.

"I am confident that there are further opportunities to effectively streamline processes in the future,” he said.

Speaking at the meeting this Monday, he said strong consultation with farmers on the measures to be included as part of the next CAP is needed.

“If we are asking farmers to achieve policy objectives, then they have to be at the heart of those discussions.

“We need a well-funded CAP with a budget that matches its ambition. For the next CAP, and the strategic plans, simplicity and flexibility are needed,” he added.