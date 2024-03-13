Lime purchased under the scheme can now be spread until Friday 28 June 2024. / Donal O' Leary

The date for spreading lime purchased under the national liming programme has been extended by three months, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced.

Lime purchased under the scheme can now be spread until Friday 28 June 2024.

The previous deadline was the end of this month.

Announcing the extension, Minister McConalogue said he recognises the challenges farmers have faced trying to spread lime due to high levels of rainfall since last July.

“This has significantly impacted soil trafficability and therefore farmers' ability to spread lime.

Flexibility

“The flexibility being announced today will give farmers an opportunity to apply lime when ground conditions are more favourable. The final date for spreading of lime purchased under the scheme will be 28 June,” he said.

The liming programme was introduced by the Minister in spring 2023 to incentivise the use of lime as a natural soil conditioner which corrects soil acidity, makes nutrients more available for plant uptake and improves overall soil health.

Over 14,500 claims were submitted under the programme, with advance payments issued to farmers in the final months of 2023.

Payments were conditional on the purchase of lime no later than 7 November 2023 and subsequent spreading before 31 March 2024, which is now extended until 28 June.

The Department reminded farmers that failure to adhere to the conditions of the scheme regarding spreading will result in recoupment of aid already paid.