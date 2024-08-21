The plant will work with 71 farmers in the area.

A decision is due shortly on whether Nephin Renewable Gas (NRG) will be granted planning permission for a large-scale anaerobic digestion plant in Mayo.

The AD plant, which will be developed in partnership with local pig farmer John Sheridan, will be located near Ballinrobe, Mayo, and will process 90,000t of feedstock per year.

The plant will produce biomethane which will be injected into the national gas grid, as well as liquid CO2 and digestate.

Working with 71 farmers in the area, nearly 18,000t of cattle slurry, 9,500t of pig slurry, 12,000t of poultry manure, 20,000t of wholecrop silage and 5,000t of grass silage will be used as feedstock, sourced mostly within 5km of the site.

No feedstock will be stored on-site; instead, it will be delivered using HGVs, enclosed trailers, and sealed vacuum tankers.

A 3D graphic of the Ballinrobe plant. Credit: Nephin Renewable Gas / John Sheridan

The plant will also process food production residues, drinks production residues and dairy production residues. The farmers will also be returned digestate.

If approved, the 11ac site will see the construction of three digesters, two digestate storage tanks, two liquid feed tanks, pasteurisation tanks, and a pre-fertiliser manufacturing tank and will require an industrial emissions licence.

Engagement

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, NRG said it engaged extensively with local residents, farmers and businesses to address concerns.

Measures to minimise road traffic, control odour and mitigate noise have been incorporated into the plant’s design, it said.

Pending planning permission, the Ballinrobe plant will be developed over the next 12 months, creating 75 jobs directly and indirectly.

The application received two objections from objectors based in Mayo and Monaghan.

Future projects

By the end of the year, NRG plans to submit planning applications for five more AD plants around the country, with the aim of producing 20% of Ireland’s 2030 biomethane target. NRG is a subsidiary of Nephin Energy, the largest shareholder of the Corrib Gas Field.

Nephin Energy is backed by Canada Pension Plan (CPP) Investments, a fund that had net assets in 2023 in excess of €380bn.