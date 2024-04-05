A fodder scheme to support the transportation of fodder around the country is being prepared, should it be needed, the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

In a statement this afternoon, Minister McConalogue said alongside asking Teagasc to provide advice to farmers, he has now tasked his department with drawing up a fodder scheme similar to that of 2018.

“I have also asked my department to explore the operationalising of a scheme to support long-distance fodder movements on the island of Ireland, along the lines of that which operated in 2018, should that prove necessary,” he said.

Fodder committee

Minister McConalogue added that the National Fodder and Food Security Committee (NFFSC) will meet again on Tuesday, where the situation regarding fodder will be assessed and will include a presentation from Teagasc.

“I am acutely aware of the pressure farmers are under right now. I have already mobilised Teagasc to provide advice and assistance through its local services and I know that co-ops will also be doing everything they can to support their suppliers,” he said.