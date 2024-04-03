The provision of measures to alleviate fodder shortages on farms has not been ruled out by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Martin Heydon.

He told the Irish Farmers Journal that possible measures being considered included short-term cashflow financing and logistical support for fodder deliveries to severely impacted areas, if conditions persist.

Minister Heydon’s intervention contradicts comments from the Department’s chief inspector Louise Byrne, who told the national fodder and food security committee last Friday that there was “no money” for subsidising feed purchases or a fodder support scheme in 2024.

The mixed messaging from the Department comes as the atrocious weather continues to hammer farmers.

The tillage sector remains at a virtual standstill due to diabolical ground conditions.

Meanwhile, the latest Teagasc survey shows that 29% of drystock farmers have just 10 days’ fodder or less, with stock on 47% of dairy farms still housed full-time.

Meanwhile, the IFA and ICMSA have called for the fodder and feed committee to reconvene this week to address the deteriorating conditions on farms.