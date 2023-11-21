Joseph Sinnott, aged two and a half, feeding his store lambs in Wexford. \ Joe Sinnott
Jason the purebred Belclare ram having a bite to eat out of his favourite Irish Farmers Journal bucket in Kealogue, Allihies, Beara. \ Paul O'Sullivan
Jacob Gethings, three, checking his weanlings just put into the shed in Wexford under the watchful eye of his dad Wesley. \ Wesley Gethings
Mary-Ellen Reynolds collecting fence posts and bringing in cows for the last time for 2023 in a very wet Garvary, Co Longford. \ Peter Reynolds
Marie Morrissey with her dog Bailey in Kilkee, Co Clare. \ Ann Marie Morrissey
Cousins Charlie, Adam, Molly, and Cara all enjoying the school break over Halloween in Derry. \ Fergal Donaghy
Cousins Shay Heffernan (Mayo) and Billy Dwyer helping to feed the cattle in Cashel Co Tipperary. \ John Dwyer.
Jack Doyle from Bunclody, Co Wexford, browsing for a new tractor from the machinery section on the Irish Farmers Journal. \ John Doyle
Shane Garvey helping to feed the suckler cows in Mayobridge, Newry, Co Down. \ Paddy Garvey
