Rosemary Courtney from Monaghan arrived home to be met with dogs Jack and Millie having a meeting with the neighbour's cat.
December delight: A frosty morning before milking the cows on the Walsh farm in Oranmore, Co Galway. \ Enda Walsh
Sinéad Barry enjoying the latest edition of the Irish Farmers Journal Junior in Glanmire, Co Cork. \ Anne Marie Barry
Young Jimmy Allis doing some SCEP paperwork before bedtime in Tipperary. \ Elaine Allis
Conor Culleton, from Raferagh, Co. Monaghan going to collect his sister Alisha from school on his trusty John Deere tractor with his best friend Alfie the collie dog in the back. \ Donna Culleton
To share your photos with us scan the QR code or upload your picture at ifj.ie/yourphotos
Rosemary Courtney from Monaghan arrived home to be met with dogs Jack and Millie having a meeting with the neighbour's cat.
December delight: A frosty morning before milking the cows on the Walsh farm in Oranmore, Co Galway. \ Enda Walsh
Sinéad Barry enjoying the latest edition of the Irish Farmers Journal Junior in Glanmire, Co Cork. \ Anne Marie Barry
Young Jimmy Allis doing some SCEP paperwork before bedtime in Tipperary. \ Elaine Allis
Conor Culleton, from Raferagh, Co. Monaghan going to collect his sister Alisha from school on his trusty John Deere tractor with his best friend Alfie the collie dog in the back. \ Donna Culleton
To share your photos with us scan the QR code or upload your picture at ifj.ie/yourphotos
SHARING OPTIONS: