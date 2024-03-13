Wexford IFA and Wexford county council have agreed a protocol for inspections. Pictures are Gerry Forde Environmental engineer Wexford county council, Tom Doyle, Wexford IFA environment chair, Jackie Whelan Fagan IFA South Leinster senior regional executive, Jer O'Mahony, Wexford IFA chair, Carloyne Godkin, director of services, Wexford County Council.

Wexford IFA has agreed a protocol for farm inspections with Wexford County Council. The protocol underpins standards of conduct for both inspecting officials and farmers.

Among the areas covered by the protocol are notice of inspections, where 24 to 48 hours’ notice will be given, and a recognition that the farmers circumstances should be taken into account.

For example; if there is illness, a bereavement or a family holiday.

The exception to this is where a pollution incident has been detected or reported. In that instance, the inspector is required to gain immediate access.

Farmers will be informed of the nature of the inspection.

They will be given an indication of the inspection’s outcome before the inspector leaves, and given an opportunity to comment on the initial verbal inspection report.