Anaerobic digestion (AD) and solar PV systems will be among the topics analysed by our team of experts during the Renewables Roadshow next month

We are entering the golden age for renewable energy. However, amid the many targets, programmes, and grants, it’s sometimes difficult to identify the real opportunities for farms, businesses, and homeowners.

This April, the Irish Farmers Journal will kick off a new, free to attend, roadshow which aims to highlight these opportunities.

Over four evenings, the Irish Farmers Journal team will outline how solar PV, generating renewable heat, anaerobic digestion and retrofitting your farmhouse can improve the economic and environmental sustainability of your farm.

Attendees will gain insights into the numerous schemes and policies already in place or under development. These include the National Biomethane Strategy, Micro and Small-scale Generation Scheme, Renewable Heat Obligation, Support Scheme for Renewable Heat, Croí Cónaithe grants, and more.

Topics

Each event will be divided into four sessions. Each session will feature an industry expert discuss the topic, followed by examples and case studies across the dairy, tillage, drystock, pig, and poultry sectors with the Irish Farmers Journal editorial team. After each session the audience will get a chance to ask questions. The four session topics are:

Session 1: Getting paid for making renewable heat.

Session 2: Making sense of solar PV on your farm.

Session 3: Retrofitting your farmhouse.

Session 4: Anaerobic digestion and farming – how will it work?

Getting paid for making renewable heat

The first session will explore the options for generating renewable heat on an Irish farm.

The session will delve into the Support Scheme for Renewable Heat which pays farmers to produce heat.

The talk will provide a technical overview of renewable heat solutions such as biomass boilers, heat pumps, and heat recovery systems.

The session will delve into the Support Scheme for Renewable Heat which pays farmers to produce heat and other grant aid options such as TAMS, providing examples. The session will also touch on opportunities to grow biomass for heat. The Irish Bioenergy Association will be speaking at this session.

Making sense of solar PV on your farm

Session two will outline the options for farmers, businesses and homes to install solar PV systems to produce electricity for their own use or export to the grid and get paid. The session will cover the economics of solar PV systems, grid connection process and limitations, batteries, and other potential uses for surplus electricity.

We will provide an overview of the available grant aid options including TAMS and SEAI grants, and offer an update on the new Small-scale Renewable Electricity Support Scheme.

Following this, we will break out into three case study sessions.

Case study 1: This study will run through an example dairy farm with high energy usage with the Irish Farmers Journal dairy editor Aidan Brennan.

We will examine how the dairy farm can install solar panels to reduce reliance on imported electricity, give a breakdown of electricity usage and distribution, explain how to size a solar PV system, as well as associated costs, and returns.

Case study 2: The second case study will run through a drystock and tillage farm example with low energy demand with the Irish Farmers Journal beef editor Adam Woods and tillage editor Siobhan Walsh. We will delve into the economics of solar PV on this farm, as well as the feasibility of developing a commercial rooftop solar project with the aim of exporting electricity to the grid.

Case study 3: The final study will explore the options for installing solar PV on your farmhouse including an outline of the grants available. Teagasc’s bioenergy specialist Barry Caslin will lead this discussion.

Retrofitting your farmhouse

Session three will offer an overview of the grant aid options available for retrofitting your farmhouse.

Session three will offer an overview of the grant aid options available for retrofitting your farmhouse, including SEAI individual energy upgrade grants, one-stop shop service and fully funded energy upgrades. We'll also run through what you need to know about the Croí Cónaithe Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant. Speakers across the four events for this session include specialists from ATU Sligo, South East Energy Agency, and Ballyhoura Development CLG.

Anaerobic digestion and farming – how will it work?

The final session of the night will provide an overview of Ireland's evolving AD industry.

The final session of the night will provide an overview of Ireland's evolving anaerobic digestion (AD) industry, what it means for agriculture and practical guidance on how farmers can get involved with an AD plant or develop their own.

The session will cover the progress of the National Biomethane Strategy, policy and market developments, and potential grant aid options. In this session, we’ll run through two case studies.

Case study 1: The first case study will look at what it takes to build an AD in Ireland including scale, planning permission and licensing. A comparison will be made between a modern commercial project and a small-scale farm-based project.

Case study 2: The second case study will explore how farmers can get involved with AD other than through project development. This will include an indication of the economics involved in supplying an AD plant with grass silage, crops, manure, or slurries, as well as using digestate to reduce chemical fertiliser requirements.

Where, when and how to register

The roadshow will take place throughout the month of April at four locations.

9 April Cork, Clayton Hotel Silver Springs

16 April Kilkenny, Newpark Hotel

23 April Cavan, Errigal Country House Hotel

30 April Westmeath, Athlone Springs Hotel

The roadshows are evening events with doors open from 7pm. The events starts at 7.30pm sharp until 10pm. Tea and coffee will be served afterwards with an opportunity to meet the speakers, Irish Farmers Journal team and industry experts.

To register, go to https://share-eu1.hsforms.com/1od_nNbwySdCX0htDLjHhwAets9e.

Our partners

The Renewables Roadshow is supported by FBD and the Irish Farmers Association. Commenting on the partnership, John Cahalan, Chief Commercial Officer, FBD Insurance said they are delighted to support the upcoming Renewables Roadshow. “This is an important series of events dedicated to fostering knowledge and innovation in the agricultural sector. In today’s challenging environment, FBD Insurance remains steadfast in our dedication to helping farmers achieve climate change targets,” he said.

The IFA has a long history in promoting renewables for its members. More recently, the organisation has partnered with Bord Gáis Energy to provide end-to-end solar PV solutions for Irish farmers and businesses, helping them reduce energy usage and cut input costs coupled with ongoing support and real-time data. Representatives from both partners will be present to field questions on the night.