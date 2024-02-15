Gardaí have said that there were no injuries reported to driver or cargo.

A jeep and trailer jack-knifed on the M3 near Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, on Wednesday morning 14 February.

Despite the trailer being full with cattle at the time of the collision, none were injured.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the single vehicle collision at approximately 10.05am, which occurred on the northbound side of the M3.

There were no injuries reported to driver or cargo, gardaí said in a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal.

Enquiries are ongoing, according to gardaí.