Kevin McConnell said his experience as a vet will be an advantage in the role.

Animal Health Ireland (AHI) has appointed Kevin McConnell as its new chief executive officer (CEO). The Co Kildare vet has 30 years’ experience in farm animal practice, as well as managing a veterinary clinic in Naas.

McConnell said his experience as a vet will be an advantage in the role.

“My hands-on experience of AHI’s programmes has given me an insight into the important work we do and in conjunction with all our industry stakeholders, I am excited to progress the work with a view to a successful and sustainable farming and agri-food sector,” he said.

Chair of AHI’s board James Lynch said McConnell’s knowledge “will help strengthen our management of the range of disease control programmes within our remit”.

McConnell is also deputy president of the Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI).

He takes over from David Graham, who announced his intention to step down in October 2023.