Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has issued a call for proposals for agri-food tourism initiatives under the 2024 Rural Innovation and Development Fund (RIDF).

Funding of almost €300,000 is available for projects supporting agri-food tourism initiatives, which may also include rural food markets.

The maximum amount payable to any project is €25,000.

The Minister has urged people to give their input via the call for proposals application form, which is available on the Department of Agriculture's website here.

The closing date for receipt of applications is noon on Friday 23 February.

Proposals

Minister McConalogue said when calling for proposals that tourism and the agri-food sector are inextricably linked - they complement each other well.

"This funding provides support towards the development of agri-food tourism initiatives, which will help rural businesses to develop their products and services, connect with the community and visitors and improve the rural experience.

"In 2023, some great projects were developed under this scheme and it is hoped that 2024 will provide an opportunity to progress projects further and indeed create new experiences," he said.

Ireland’s agri-food sector, he added, is one of the main drivers of the economy, especially in rural and coastal areas.

"Guided by my Department's Food Vision 2030 strategy, we continue to develop linkages between local food and tourism offerings.

"This includes backing for business development and marketing initiatives to support and promote food and drink visitor attractions. This grant is testament to the continued support this Government is providing and will continue to provide to rural agri businesses.”