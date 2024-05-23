Martin Kavanagh has been appointed chief executive at Munster Bovine.

Martin Kavanagh has been appointed as the new chief executive of Munster Bovine.

He had served as Munster Bovine’s interim chief executive since November 2023.

A graduate of veterinary medicine, he has over 30 years’ experience across a variety of commercial, technical and veterinary roles.

Previous roles

Martin was previously Munster Bovine’s business development and sustainability manager, where he oversaw the growth in milk recording and herd health services to support co-op sustainability programmes.

Previous to Munster Bovine, Martin held a variety of roles across the animal health sector, including managing partner of a large veterinary clinic, veterinary director of Richard Keenan and Co and managing director of his own animal health consultancy.

Welcoming Martin’s appointment, Munster Bovine chair Donal Santry said: “On behalf of the board, I congratulate Martin on his appointment and look forward to working with him.

"I have every confidence that we can work together in growing the Munster Bovine business, where our cattle breeding, milk recording and herd health services are critical to helping our customers to deliver on environmental sustainability targets in a profitable manner.”

Commenting on his appointment, Martin Kavanagh said: “I’m committed to working in collaboration with our shareholders and stakeholders to deliver the best genetics, milk recording, FarmOps and herd health services to herd owners.”

Munster Bovine is one of Ireland’s largest cattle breeding and herd management service providers. Headquartered in Ballyvorisheen, Mallow, Co Cork, the business provides genetics and related products and services to herd owners.