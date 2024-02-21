John and Stephen Reel with their prize winning bull, Gorrycam Turbo, which sold for 32,000 guineas at the British Limousin Cattle Society’s premier sale in Carlisle on 10 February. The Reel family farm outside Cullyhanna, Co Armagh. \ MacGregor Photography

Family farm: “I farm 40 acres outside Cullyhanna with my father, John. Together, we run pedigree Limousin cattle under the Gorrycam prefix. I am married to Bronagh and we have five children.”

Pedigree breeding: “We run five pedigree cows and take a lot of embryos from these animals. We keep another 10 to 12 cows as recipients for implanting embryos. I got into pedigree breeding 18 years ago after purchasing our foundation heifer, Honeylodge Ava. Through embryo transfer, she has produced a lot of breeding stock over the years, some we kept for breeding, with other animals sold at premier sales in Carlisle.”

This week: “I am just starting another flushing cycle and will be prepping six heifers as recipients.”

Working off farm: “I run my own embryo transfer business and work with clients in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. There is a good balance to it in terms of flexibility. I can be on the road two or three days, then spend the rest of the week sorting jobs on my own farm. When I am on the road, my father keeps on top of feeding and checking animals close to calving.”

Prize winning bulls: “Last week, we sold Gorrycam Turbo for 32,000gn which was a really memorable moment, as it is the first bull we have sold at auction where the sire and dam were bred on farm. Over the years, we have had a lot of success selling bulls in Carlisle, many of which have gone into AI companies.”

All-Ireland Football Champions: “I manage the senior team for my local GAA club, St Patrick’s Cullyhanna and back in January, we won the All-Ireland Intermediate Club title. It was a special occasion to share with family, friends and the community. The whole day was an experience I will never forget.”

Getting into pedigree breeding: “Follow your instinct and don’t let others put you off animals you like. Put the quality of animals over the quantity of cows owned.”

